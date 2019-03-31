Two Women Accused of Using Counterfeit Cash in Wilkes-Barre Township

Posted 10:12 pm, March 31, 2019

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Two women are facing charges after police say they bought $900 in gift cards using fake money.

Mariana Mendez, from Bronx, New York, and Tressa Walker, from Rosedale, New York, are charged with theft by deception.

Officials say the two purchased the gift cards at Wegman's in Wilkes-Barre Township Saturday afternoon.

Police caught up with the women during a traffic stop and found $7,000 in fake $100 bills.

Mendez and Walker are also accused of spending $300 in fake money at Walmart in Wilkes Barre Township earlier that day.

They are locked up on $50,000 bail.

