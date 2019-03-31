The best seniors in the Lackawanna League and Wyoming Valley Conference came together for the second annual Battle of the Valley All-Star Classic at Lackawanna College. The Lackawanna Leauge swept the Wyoming Valley Conference. The boys won 105-94, while the girls won 77-55.
Seniors Shine in Battle of the Valley All-Star Classic
