Man Found Dead Under Overturned Tractor in Susquehanna County

LENOX TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A man in Susquehanna County is dead. Investigators say he was found underneath an overturned tractor.

The Susquehanna County coroner did not release the victim's name or age, but state police say the man's death in Lenox Township was an accident.

Authorities were called to a home on Miller Road near Nicholson shortly after 11 a.m. Sunday with reports of a tractor in the Tunkhannock Creek that runs behind the property.

State police say the victim's son, who lives out of state, saw his father go out to do yard work on their property security cameras on Saturday. The son became concerned when he did not hear from him and called a family friend on Sunday to check on him.

That's when the man was discovered trapped under the overturned tractor.

The victim has not been identified until his family has been notified.