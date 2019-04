Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILTON, Pa. -- A man is facing multiple charges including a felony riot charge in Northumberland County.

Police say Rafael Mora-Kuilan was arrested just after 2 a.m. Sunday when police saw him fire a gun while with a group of people in the area of Broadway Street and Long Alley in Milton.

No one was hurt.

Police say the gun Mora-Kuilan had on him was reported stolen.

He's charged with receiving stolen property, felony riot, and other charges in Northumberland County.