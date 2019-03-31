K-9 Day at Scranton JCC

Posted 6:36 pm, March 31, 2019, by

SCRANTON, Pa. -- People came out to "K-9 Day at the J" Sunday afternoon at the Scranton Jewish Community Center.

Pooches and their human friends filled the place to help raise money for rescues in our area and help find forever homes for dogs in need.

The event had plenty of activities for dogs and their owners, including dog safety, a scavenger hunt, a fashion show, and more.

Many saw this as a great opportunity to see what the JCC is all about.

"Everyone is welcome at the JCC. Everything is welcome. Just give it a shot. I think people don't understand first of all, that we're even here let alone that everyone can come. It's not just something that's closed off to different parts of the community," said Jessica Johnson, chairman of event.

Over 30 raffle baskets were donated and prizes were given out.

