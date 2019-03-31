In Your Neighborhood

Posted 5:05 am, March 31, 2019, by

Men’s Conference Straight Talk to Men

Calling all guys! Come out for the Men’s Conference Straight Talk to Men, Saturday, April 6, in Luzerne County. The talk will be held at The Hope Center of the Wyoming Valley and goes from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Listen to guest speakers, which include a former Pittsburgh Steeler and Baltimore Colt. Coffee and donuts will be available at 8 a.m. and lunch will be provided at Noon. The talk is free, but space is limited.

Mahoney Brothers Showband Visits Mount Carmel

The Mahoney Brothers present “The World’s Greatest Musical Impersonation Show,” with the music of the 50’s and 60’s. The event is at Mt. Carmel Area High School, Sunday, April 7. Doors open at 2:30 p.m. and the show begins at 4. They will honor local and New York City firefighters who were involved in the 9/11 World Trade Center Tragedy. All proceeds are donated to youth programs and needy area organizations.

