Gourmet Gala Benefits Ronald McDonald House

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- The creme de la creme of local cuisine put their best bite forward in Luzerne County, all in the name of charity.

This year's Gourmet Gala was held at the Mohegan Sun Hotel and Convention Center in Plains Township Sunday night.

The event helps to raise money for the Ronald McDonald House of Scranton, which serves as a home-away-from-home for families of hospitalized children.

"When you see the numbers that you see today, you know that our community not only supports our cause, but they love our events, so we're super excited to have them here, and it's just an event that we're really proud of and we're really proud of our community," said Richard Bradshaw, executive director, Ronald McDonald House of Scranton.

The theme for this year's event was "Singin' in the Rain."

WNEP-TV is a proud media sponsor of the Gourmet Gala.