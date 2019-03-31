The United Neighborhoods Centers of Northeastern Pennsylvania presents “Seniors Got Talent”. The show takes place at Peoples Security Bank Theater at Lackawanna College in Scranton on April 7th at 2 PM.
Good Morning PA – “Seniors Got Talent”
-
Fresh Fruits and Veggies at Scranton Food Pantry
-
Benton Boomers Going to Barbados
-
‘Girls on Fire’ Explore STEM at Johnson College
-
Students Voice Concern ahead of State of the Union
-
Good Morning PA – Northern Columbia Community and Cultural Center
-
-
Keystone College Students Wrap Presents for Senior Citizens
-
Veterans Show Off Artistic Talents
-
Rowdy Sendoff as Lady Bucks Head to Hershey for State Championship
-
Beto O’Rourke Campaigns at Penn State
-
‘Empire’ Star Jussie Smollett Attacked in Possible Hate Crime
-
-
Lackawanna County Worker Facing Child Porn Charges
-
Talkback 16: Feel Good, Kurt’s Hidden Talent
-
#12 Penn State vs. #14 Kentucky 2019 Citrus Bowl Coverage: Plenty Of Talent On Both Teams