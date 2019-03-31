Fashion Show Raises Money for Lackawanna Blind Association

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PECKVILLE, Pa. -- The latest styles of the spring season were on full display at the 90th annual Helen Keller Day Fashion Show and Luncheon in Lackawanna County.

Kids took to the catwalk at Fiorelli's Catering in Peckville on Sunday.

The event was put on by Friends of the Blind to benefit the Lackawanna Blind Association.

WNEP-TV is a proud sponsor, and our very own Jon Meyer and Renie Workman hosted the event.

The goal for this fashion show was to help keep resources available for those in need of them.

"The proceeds we raise today will help us with our client support services, prevention of blindness program, social activities, and radio reading service. It's very, very important because without these fundraisers, we would not be able to serve the blind and the visually impaired throughout Lackawanna County," said Mary Lou Wascavich, executive director, Lackawanna Blind Association.

There were also raffles, basket auctions, vendors, and even a wine pull at the event in Lackawanna County.