Emergency Responders Train for Active Shooter Situation

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. -- Hundreds of people came together in Williamsport to put their knowledge and skills to the test in the event of an active shooter.

UPMC Susquehanna held the drill Sunday morning at an office building next to the hospital.

Officials say it involved more than 500 people and more than 30 agencies.

The exercise, which took eight months to plan, had two active shooters, police, two helicopters, fire crews, EMS, and employees from other area hospitals.

Local and out-of-state corners were at the drill as well.

"We have great cooperation with the city, and law enforcement, and the fire department, so we have a lot of agencies participating to make that happen and give us the best chance possible," said James Slotterback, UPMC emergency preparedness manager.

Slotterback tells Newswatch 16 that patients and victims in the emergency drill were played by volunteers from Lycoming College.