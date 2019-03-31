Emergency Responders Train for Active Shooter Situation

Posted 6:24 pm, March 31, 2019, by

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. -- Hundreds of people came together in Williamsport to put their knowledge and skills to the test in the event of an active shooter.

UPMC Susquehanna held the drill Sunday morning at an office building next to the hospital.

Officials say it involved more than 500 people and more than 30 agencies.

The exercise, which took eight months to plan, had two active shooters, police, two helicopters, fire crews, EMS, and employees from other area hospitals.

Local and out-of-state corners were at the drill as well.

"We have great cooperation with the city, and law enforcement, and the fire department, so we have a lot of agencies participating to make that happen and give us the best chance possible," said James Slotterback, UPMC emergency preparedness manager.

Slotterback tells Newswatch 16 that patients and victims in the emergency drill were played by volunteers from Lycoming College.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.