Dodgeball Tournament Benefits Dunmore Second Grader with Leukemia

DUNMORE, Pa. -- People came together in Lackawanna County for a dodgeball tournament for a cause.

The Love for Luca Dodgeball Tournament was held Sunday afternoon at the Dunmore Community Center.

The Dunmore High School boys soccer team held the fundraiser as a way to have fun while raising money for a fellow student.

Luca Burgio, a second grader at Dunmore, was recently diagnosed with leukemia.

For those who couldn't attend the dodgeball fundraiser but still want to help, you can contact Nina Riggall at riggall1021@gmail.com or Lauren Summa at lauren.summa@bakertilly.com to donate.