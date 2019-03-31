Community Potluck Hosted by Queer NEPA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- People in Scranton gathered for good food and good company at St. Luke's Episcopal Church on Wyoming Avenue on Sunday.

Queer NEPA hosted the potluck supper to commemorate the National Transgender Day of Visibility.

Queer NEPA is an organization that provides community and support for LGBTQ youth and adults.

"The goal of the whole potluck is not to only bring our current members together but to also bring new members together for somebody who may not have the support system that they really need," aid Rashaad Taylor of Milford.

Visitors were asked to bring a dish to share, and all were welcome at the event in Scranton.