Woman Stabbed During Brawl in Shamokin

SHAMOKIN, Pa. — A big fight in Shamokin involved all sorts of weapons and ended with a stabbing and a half-dozen arrests, according to police.

Police say that stabbing victim is a 35-year-old woman. Investigators say she was stabbed multiple times after that fight broke out on the corner of South 5th and West Mulberry streets in Shamokin around 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police confirm to Newswatch 16 that more than 15 people were involved in the fight, and baseball bats were used as weapons.

Officers also got a report of a gun involved in the fight, but there were no reports of any shots fired.

Neighbors didn’t feel safe speaking on camera, but they say there was a cookout at a home in that area before the fight broke out.

One neighbor tells Newswatch 16 shovels were even used as weapons.

The stabbing victim, who police have not identified, was the only person hurt. Investigators say she was taken to the hospital, but so far there is no word on her condition.

Police took six people into custody in connection with the brawl, but they say the investigation into what led to that fight is still ongoing.