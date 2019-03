Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- People rolled up their sleeves to spruce up a trail in Scranton.

Volunteers removed trash and other debris from the Lackawanna River Heritage Trail on Saturday.

Leaves, dead branches, even tires were cleared from the trail.

Organizers say part of the effort is to get the trail ready for next week's Scranton Half Marathon.

About 2,000 runners are expected to hit the trail for the race.