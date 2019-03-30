Three Brothers Marry Their Brides in Triple Wedding Ceremony

Posted 7:35 pm, March 30, 2019, by

NESCOPECK TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Three brothers and three brides made for a one-of-a-kind wedding in Luzerne County.

Brothers Keith, Kevin, and Kerry Davis married their sweethearts at the same time at a ceremony at the Nescopeck Township Fire Hall on Saturday.

The brothers tell Newswatch 16 they and their wives are a close-knit group and decided to do something memorable.

"We thought it would be very unique and something we could pull off, and we did. Getting through all of the planning and getting all three brides on the same page was challenging, but we got through that," said Keith Davis, one of the grooms.

Keeping with the theme of threes, the reception included three unique wedding cakes.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.