Three Brothers Marry Their Brides in Triple Wedding Ceremony

NESCOPECK TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Three brothers and three brides made for a one-of-a-kind wedding in Luzerne County.

Brothers Keith, Kevin, and Kerry Davis married their sweethearts at the same time at a ceremony at the Nescopeck Township Fire Hall on Saturday.

The brothers tell Newswatch 16 they and their wives are a close-knit group and decided to do something memorable.

"We thought it would be very unique and something we could pull off, and we did. Getting through all of the planning and getting all three brides on the same page was challenging, but we got through that," said Keith Davis, one of the grooms.

Keeping with the theme of threes, the reception included three unique wedding cakes.