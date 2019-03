Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NANTICOKE, Pa. -- Keeping kids' smiles healthy was the aim of a free event in Luzerne County.

Students from Luzerne County Community College educated children on dental hygiene at the Benco Dental Clinic on East Main Street in Nanticoke on Saturday.

Kids went to interactive learning stations where they received a prize.

Families were also able to sign up for free teeth cleanings.