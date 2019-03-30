Students Compete in ‘Drone Wars’ Competition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. -- Students competed to hack a computer and then fly a drone through a small obstacle course on Saturday at Bloomsburg University.

Bloomsburg University partnered with the US Army for "Drone Wars."

The competition was open to both high school and college students.

"I think this is a real opportunity and neat to see what other people are doing in the field and hopefully try to emulate things they are showing us today," said Stephen White, Bloomsburg University freshman.

A recruiter tells us the Army is looking beyond old-fashioned school visits and wants to give today's techies and gamers a chance to consider joining the service.