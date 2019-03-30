Robots Battle in Bloomsburg

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. -- It was an all-out robot battle in Bloomsburg on Saturday.

The tech-competition at Bloomsburg Area High School is called "Rage in the Cage."

It's the seventh time the tournament was held.

Students built robots, then pit their creations against other teams.

It's all part of a push to attract students to tech jobs.

"I ended up designing the robots, and I never knew I wanted to do that, and all of a sudden it clicked and I fell in love with it, and now I'm going on a career track to become an engineer," said Elijah Peltz, Bloomsburg Area High School senior.

Trophies were handed out to the team with the last robot standing.

