WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- We found dogs, reptiles, even a pig that makes paintings at a pet expo at the Kingston Armory on Saturday.

The Luzerne County SPCA hosts the expo every year to bring pet owners and local vendors together.

The expo runs again Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the armory in Wilkes-Barre.