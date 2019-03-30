Penguins Playoff Push Falters in 4-1 Loss to Thunderbirds

Posted 10:39 pm, March 30, 2019, by

Ryan Haggerty scored the lone goal for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, and the Penguins lost at home to the Thunderbirds 4-1 on Saturday night. With the loss -- and Hershey's 2-1 win over Providence -- the Penguins are now five points back of both the Bears and Bruins for the final Calder Cup Playoff spot with seven games to play.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.