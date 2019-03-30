Penguins Playoff Push Falters in 4-1 Loss to Thunderbirds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ryan Haggerty scored the lone goal for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, and the Penguins lost at home to the Thunderbirds 4-1 on Saturday night. With the loss -- and Hershey's 2-1 win over Providence -- the Penguins are now five points back of both the Bears and Bruins for the final Calder Cup Playoff spot with seven games to play.