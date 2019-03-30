John Kablick enters his 20th season as head coach of the Holy Redeemer boys volleyball team. This upcoming fall will mark his 20th season with the girls team. Kablick has been the constant for a program that is, once again, one of the best in the state.
John Kablick Ready for 20th Year with Holy Redeemer Volleyball
