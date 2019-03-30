Girardville’s St. Patrick’s Parade: Last but not Least

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GIRARDVILLE, Pa. -- After a year hiatus, a beloved St. Patrick's parade is back in Schuylkill County.

People lined Main Street in Girardville, but parade performers only had one person to impress.

At the very end of March, some might think that Girardville's St. Patrick's Parade in Schuylkill County marches in a little bit late, but for Betty Moran, it shows up right on time.

The 96-year-old Girardville native has the best seat in the house.

"Because of her age and she can't come down any more, they have since started to stop and do a performance for her," said Mary Ann Moran-Rohrer of Lancaster.

"It makes me feel very special," Betty Moran said.

For the past three parades, a pipe band from King of Prussia has stopped the flow of traffic for a special performance.

"They said that mother was up here watching them so they decided that they would stop and perform for me, which I am very grateful for," Betty Moran said.

Irish heritage runs deep in this part of Schuylkill County. The parade in Girardville is making a comeback after a year off.

"The weather, so much nicer here than last year. This time of year, it's the end of March. It's so great. I love this parade. I've been coming here for 13 years," said Pam Keech of Zion Grove.

On a day like this, everyone is Irish, and Girardville is everyone's hometown.

"We're not from Girardville, but today, these are our people," said Amy Billig of Elysburg.

Betty Moran welcomes all these people to her front yard every year. It's a tradition she plans to watch out her window for many years to come.

"Every day you wake up is your favorite day," Betty Moran said.