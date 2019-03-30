‘Fashion for Compassion’ Dress Sale in Wilkes-Barre

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- Young women were out shopping for dresses in Wilkes-Barre on Saturday.

King's College hosted the Fashion for Compassion sale on Public Square.

Shoppers could pick out a prom dress for just $10.

The money raised will go to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

"It's twofold as we're giving back to cancer research but we're also giving back to the community who maybe couldn't afford the gown and now they're walking away with it," said Lindsay Denion, Fashion for Compassion.

Organizers say there were more than 1,000 donated dresses for shoppers to choose from at the sale in Wilkes-Barre.