SCRANTON, Pa. -- People were flipping their fins at Electric City Aquarium and Reptile Den at The Marketplace at Steamtown in Scranton.

The aquarium is celebrating the mythical side of the underwater world. It's "Mermaid Weekend" at the aquarium. International Mermaid Day was March 29.

Kids got a chance to meet a mermaid and the comic book hero Aquaman.

There are mermaid-themed events for kids and adults all weekend long at the aquarium in Scranton.