Bloomsburg University Students Sprucing up Town

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. -- The nice weather on Saturday gave students at Bloomsburg University a chance to help with spring cleaning throughout town.

Bloomsburg University students spent the morning cleaning outside homes, businesses, and the YMCA in town.

The "Big Event" meant these students were able to give their neighbors a helping hand with household chores.

"When they think about college students, they think of parties and trouble, and a lot of people don't see that side that we give back to the community, and it is time to switch that narrative," said Joar Dahn, Bloomsburg University student government.

With rakes in hand, students made their way to homes with yellow balloons throughout town. Whatever families needed, college students from the oldest to the youngest were happy to help.

Close to 2,000 students participated in the "Big Event." Those who spoke with Newswatch 16 tell us it is nice to give back to the community where they live and learn.

"I've been here for almost two semesters, and to give back to a place that gave me so much feels good," said freshman Cameron Schatz.

"We get to work directly with Bloomsburg residents instead of college students. We get to broaden our outreach," freshman Morgan Kreider said.

And residents are happy to get a helping hand.

"They are really polite. They are enthusiastic, and they work really hard, so it is cool to see college students involved in the town," said Jon Joseph of Bloomsburg.

It's tough for Shari Johnson and her family to get all the spring cleaning done, and the "Big Event" is just what she needs.

"They are doing a wonderful job with the raking and getting the mulch up and raking up the sticks and the leaves. They are very kind, and we look forward to it every year," Johnson said.

University officials say through the "Big Event," students get community service hours that are needed to graduate.