Annual Heart Ball in Luzerne County

FORTY FORT, Pa. -- A night of dinner and dancing was all to support healthy hearts in Luzerne County.

The annual Northeast PA Heart Ball was held at The Room at 900 in Forty Fort Saturday evening.

The dinner aims to raise awareness and resources in the fight against heart disease.

Money raised goes to the American Heart Association.

"They not only do research nationally but they do programs locally, and that's what we need here: education, healthy lifestyle, smoking cessation, appropriate diets, and we'll get our folks in northeast Pennsylvania healthy again," said Dr. Anthony Aquilina, Geisinger Health Regional President

Newswatch 16's Dave Bohman emceed the event in Luzerne County.