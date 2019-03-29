× Upcoming Detour in Northumberland

NORTHUMBERLAND–The Millie Boutique and Jewelry Bar recently moved to its new location on Queen Street in Northumberland. Owner Crystal Reed says the reason for that was better visibility. But now, this section of Queen Street is set to close for the next four months.

“We`re a little concerned because of access. People aren`t going to have access to our boutique,” Crystal Reed said.

As part of Penndots $14 million Duke Street project, Queen Street will close starting Monday between Second and Water Streets.

“I think it kinda sucks to be honest with you. They`ve got Duke Street, Water Street, Front Street, they`ve got them all torn up. I guess this was the only one left,” Todd Attinger said.

According to Penndot the reason for the closure is because so many tractor-trailer drivers are using Queen Street as a detour and police are writing so many citations.

Tractor trailers are not allowed on Queen Street. Police in Northumberland have written more than 100 citations to truck drivers in less than a month. Even so, business owners wish Penndot would find a different solution.

“That just concerns us because how are we going to get any business,” Zach Reed asked.

Zach Reed manages on a roll sandwich shop.

“What is concerning is we have no traffic flow throughout the street. We`re just worried that people aren`t going to come in,” Reed said.

A spokesperson for Penndot says people will still have access to their homes and businesses. This section of Queen Street is scheduled to be closed through the end of July.