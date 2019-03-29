Students Get Lesson from Veterans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Veterans from the VA Medical Center near Wilkes-Barre received five-star restaurant service at lunch on Friday and a group of elementary school students helped prepare the meal.

It's not every day that veterans from the VA Medical Center near Wilkes-Barre have a chance to eat out. They're taking advantage of every bit of this experience.

"I just love veterans. My grandfather is a World War II veteran," said student Seth Kibler.

A group of sixth graders from Rice Elementary in Mountain Top invited the veterans to eat lunch at American Legion Post 781.

The students waited on about one dozen vets taking care of their every need.

"They don't really get a lot of chances to come out and its really nice for them to come out and talk to us," Kibler said.

"I just think it's really fun to meet them. It's really cool to hear about their experiences and what they went through," said student Ella Richards.

The students' teacher wanted them to come to meet the veterans to give them a learning experience outside of the classroom.

The occasion was more than just a meal. There was also singing and dancing.

But, the students say the most important part of the whole experience was just hearing the veterans' stories.

"You can tell somebody a story. You can read a story. But to live something and meet people that made a difference, and you're freedom and the great life you have is because of these men and women who served our country and I think coming here, these children see that and they earn a new respect for our veterans and our military and our country," said Keelin Finn, Rice Elementary teacher.

"Everybody misinterprets veterans. We are the teachers of history, all of us World War II, Korea, Vietnam, Iraq, Afghanistan. We've lived it and that's your reality, not three lines in a textbook," added Marine Corps veteran Bob Tilghman.