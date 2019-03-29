Service Dogs in Training Give Students a Surprise Visit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNIVERSITY OF SCRANTON -- Students at the University of Scranton got a break from classes to cuddle with service dogs in training.

The puppies are from "America's Vet Dogs" a charity in New York state that trains and provides service dogs to injured veterans.

The occupational therapy department organized the event.

Which not only provides stress relief for students but also helps the puppies socialize with people.

"Oh it's a win win. For us and for the students of the occupational therapy undergrads that hold this pet a puppy. We get the exposure and they raise money and everybody seems to come out ahead," said Eric Ferranti, America's Vet Dogs.

The cost to pet a puppy today at the University of Scranton was one dollar.

Money raised goes to America's Vet Dogs.