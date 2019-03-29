Radio Fans Rise Early for ‘Free Beer and Hot Wings’ in Luzerne County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JENKINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- The "Free Beer and Hot Wings" radio show broadcast live Friday morning on 97.9X from Susquehanna Brewing Company near Pittston in Luzerne County.

About 400 people packed the brewery at 5 a.m. Friday to take part in the show where hosts named Free Beer, Hot Wings, Joe, and producer Steve learned all about northeastern Pennsylvania and poked fun at some of our local customs.

"I think they're hilarious. Joe is just hilarious. Of course, we love Free Beer and Hot Wings. But yeah, we listen every day. I just think they are so funny," said Candace Allen.

"I guess normal people don't come at 5 a.m. to a brewery and get up and do this on Friday morning. But, yes, I guess we're a bit of super fans," laughed Lori Pajalich.

It turns out Free Beer and Hot Wings are also big fans of WNEP. Newswatch 16's Sharla McBride showed up later to surprise the hosts who called WNEP "America's News Station."

Thanks so much to @fbhw for having me on the show this morning live on @979XROCK at Susquehanna Brewing Co. It was a blast! I’m still laughing 😂 pic.twitter.com/nSxnIvx3SP — Sharla McBride (@SharlaMcBride) March 29, 2019