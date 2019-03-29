Radio Fans Rise Early for ‘Free Beer and Hot Wings’ in Luzerne County

Posted 12:27 pm, March 29, 2019, by

JENKINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- The "Free Beer and Hot Wings" radio show broadcast live Friday morning on 97.9X from Susquehanna Brewing Company near Pittston in Luzerne County.

About 400 people packed the brewery at 5 a.m. Friday to take part in the show where hosts named Free Beer, Hot Wings, Joe, and producer Steve learned all about northeastern Pennsylvania and poked fun at some of our local customs.

"I think they're hilarious. Joe is just hilarious. Of course, we love Free Beer and Hot Wings. But yeah, we listen every day. I just think they are so funny," said Candace Allen.

"I guess normal people don't come at 5 a.m. to a brewery and get up and do this on Friday morning. But, yes, I guess we're a bit of super fans," laughed Lori Pajalich.

It turns out Free Beer and Hot Wings are also big fans of WNEP. Newswatch 16's Sharla McBride showed up later to surprise the hosts who called WNEP "America's News Station."

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.