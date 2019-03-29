New American Citizens Sworn In

Posted 3:12 pm, March 29, 2019, by , Updated at 04:01PM, March 29, 2019

SCRANTON, Pa. — A few dozen men and women can now call themselves Americans.

A naturalization ceremony was held Friday at the federal courthouse in Scranton.

For many in this group, this day has been years in the making.

We spoke with one woman originally from the Dominican Republic.

“So all the benefits and the rights now I’ll be able to do you know, to vote, right to vote, and a federal job that I now able to, so that’s very important. And I’m so proud to be an American, too!” said Anna Familia.

The new citizens left with a certificate and some souvenir American flags and a new title that won’t be taken for granted.

In all, 54 people took the oath of allegiance in Scranton.

comments

