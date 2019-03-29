Neighbors Saying No to New Dollar General in Wayne County

LEBANON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Neighbors are saying no to a new Dollar General in Wayne County.

About 20 people showed up at a meeting Thursday night to fight plans to build the store near Rileyville Four Corners.

Developers went before the zoning board Thursday to talk about an issue with planned parking spots.

Neighbors here north of Honesdale are concerned about the effect the discount store will have on the rural community.

"We're concerned about that cookie-cutter cold look, bright lights at night in a parking lot. It would change the feel and affect a lot of businesses and families in this area," said Mitch Reiter of Lebanon Township.

A decision on the parking issue isn't expected for a few weeks.

There is no timetable for when Dollar General could be built here in Wayne County.

