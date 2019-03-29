National Mom and Pop Business Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. -- Inside Pocono Bagels, regular customers come in a steady stream, stopping for sandwiches, drinks, bagels and more.

"It's the best! You got to support locals," said customer Martin Zeek of Henryville.

The small business has been part of East Stroudsburg for 30 years.

"It's because of everybody in town coming in and word of mouth that we're here, so it's just, more people should have smaller businesses. It makes a town more quaint and it just adds to the atmosphere," said co-owner Kathy Lichtenstein.

Friday marked national Mom and Pop Business Owners Day, a time to focus on small businesses, like The Cure Cafe in Stroudsburg.

Richard Schneider of East Stroudsburg stops at the place once a week for breakfast.

"They have good food and good waitresses and people are friendly!" he said.

According to the Small Business Administration, there are more than 27 million mom and pop businesses in the country.

"I really strongly believe in mom and pop stores. with these big chains that are coming in, they're just killing the mom and pop stores and it's a shame," said Jason Dailey of East Stroudsburg.

Dailey owns a woodworking shop in Stroud Township. He says owning a small business is tough, but it's worth it.

"The main thing people want today is they want it fast and quick and cheap, they don't want that quality no more and of course that's the big box stores."