Please enable Javascript to watch this video

You can now get the drug used to reverse an overdose from a vending machine out west.

Officials say having Narcan readily available is making a major difference in opioid addiction in Nevada.

It blocks the effects opioids have on the body and, in some cases, prevents an overdose.

These machines will also eventually have other health-related items like hygiene kits, safe sex kits, and pregnancy tests.