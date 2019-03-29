× Man Pleads Guilty to Brutally Raping 8-Year-Old Girl

EDWARDSVILLE, Pa. — A man accused of brutally raping an eight-year-old girl pleaded guilty to indecent assault in Luzerne County.

Police say Jermie Wolfe, 27, of Plymouth started assaulting the girl in 2011.

According to investigators, Wolfe would tie the girl down with extension cords and then stuff socks in her mouth to muffle her screams.

Wolfe was arrested in October of 2017.

He is locked up awaiting sentencing here in Luzerne County.