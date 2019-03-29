Jury to Deliberate in Pocono Murder Case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STROUDSBURG, Pa. -- The case against the woman accused of shooting and killing her boyfriend because of an alien cult will soon be in the hands of a jury.

Closing arguments in the case against Barbara Rogers wrapped up Friday morning in Monroe County Court.

Investigators say Rogers shot her boyfriend, Steven Mineo, in July 2017, at their home near Tobyhanna,

During closing arguments, the defense took about 45 minutes to talk to the jury about the victim, Steven Mineo. They say that Mineo was depressed because of problems with an online cult the two were members of. The cult itself centers around aliens and the end of the world.

Defense attorneys argued that Rogers is not a murderer and that the whole thing was a tragic accident brought on by the victim's depression.

After closing arguments, the judge gave jurors a 15-minute break. They are getting the case and are expected to start deliberating Friday afternoon.

40.986930 -75.194810