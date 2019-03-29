Fresh Check Day: Taking Care of Your Mental Health at Bloomsburg University

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. -- Students could start the day a little less stressed thanks to an event in Columbia County.

Bloomsburg University set up a mental health day for students on Thursday.

It's called Fresh Check Day.

It helps students reduce stress and learn about what resources and support are available to them if they're having a tough time.

"They do need that break they do need to be reminded that they do have so many things going on in their lives that they need to take care of themselves," said Bloomsburg University Graduate Student Natalie Wittman.

There was music, free food, and even some dogs to help those students destress in Columbia County.

