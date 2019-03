Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POCONO TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A crash is backing up traffic in Monroe County.

Two trucks crashed Friday morning on Interstate 80 east in the Bartonsville area.

Traffic is moving in one lane but the smash up is causing at least a four-mile back up heading into New Jersey.

It's expected to be that way for a while.

Crews haven't said if anyone was hurt here in Monroe County.

