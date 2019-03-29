Another Man Sentenced for Coin Shop Robbery in Snyder County

Posted 5:57 am, March 29, 2019, by , Updated at 03:52AM, March 29, 2019

SHAMOKIN DAM, Pa. -- A crook who beat up a business owner getting prison time in Snyder County.

Michael Rodenizer from Beaver Springs must serve at least a year and a half.

He admitted to stealing about $70,000 in jewelry and coins from Sterner's Coin Shop in Shamokin Dam two years ago.

He pleaded guilty to the theft last July.

Rodenizer and another man, David Bobe, tied up and pistol-whipped the owner.

Bobe is also headed to prison in Snyder County.

1 Comment

