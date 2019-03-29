× 16 To The Rescue: Apache

BRIDGEWATER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Apache is a young Australian cattle dog mix at True Friends Animal Welfare Center near Montrose.

He has been there since last October. Workers believe it’s because he requires a specific home.

“He needs a home with no cats because he likes to chase them, no little kids because he likes to chase those, too. He’d be good with other dogs,” said shelter worker Makala Mack.

This boy is full of energy, so having space for him to stretch his little legs is ideal.

“He really just needs space to run around, so if you live in an apartment building, (he) is probably not the best choice.”

Apache’s future family should be familiar with the cattle dog breed because they’re a lot different from other dogs.

In this story Meet some other pets that need forever homes

“They tend to be a little bit more mouthy, well, they’re herding dogs so that’s what they do, so if you’re not familiar, it could kind of freak you out a little bit,” Mack said.

Apache is affectionate and is very attentive to his humans.

“He’s just very attention-seeking and whether you’re walking him, giving him attention, or if you’re sitting on the couch scratching his butt, he’s happy either way.”

Workers tell us that he just needs someone to hang out with him away from the noisy kennel, to see what kind of dog he really is.

“When they’re sitting in the kennel with all their noisy neighbors, you can’t see their true colors and I think with Apache, especially, he gets passed by because he barks at the other dogs. People don’t really ask about him, but if you ask about him, he’s really awesome,” said Mack.

If you’re approved to take Apache home, his adoption has been sponsored and all of his fees have been covered.

If you’re interested in adopting Apache, get more information here.

Click here for additional resources for pet adoption.

If you are a shelter or rescue that has an animal you would like featured on 16 To The Rescue, you can email Kerry Brazen at 16Rescue@wnep.com