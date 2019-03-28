Winning Powerball Ticket Worth $764 Million Sold in Wisconsin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For the first time in three months, there's a big winner in the Powerball.

Officials confirm there was just one winning ticket for Wednesday night's Powerball drawing.

The ticket that matched all five white balls, plus the Powerball, was sold in Wisconsin.

The last winning drawing was on December 26, 2018, and the jackpot has climbed since then.

The jackpot was up to about $768.4 million. The cash payout for that, before taxes, would be more than $465 million.

Even if you didn't win the big jackpot, double check those numbers.

Six tickets that matched four white balls and the Powerball were sold in Pennsylvania. That's good for $50,000.

Wednesday's numbers were 16, 20, 37, 44, 62, and the Powerball 12.