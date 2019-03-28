× Students Learn How to Ride with New Bikes

HUGHESVILLE, Pa. — Thanks to a private grant, students of all abilities in one part of Lycoming County will have the chance to learn how to ride a bike.

When we first met Hughesville High School senior Bennett Hubler, he seemed a bit shy, but something about Hubler changed when his feet hit his bike pedals.

Hubler and a few other students took off down the hallways of their high school and straight outside onto the school’s track. That’s where they showed off a few of the school’s new bikes.

“It was awesome,” Hubler said.

East Lycoming School District used a $2,500 outdoors activities and sports grant to buy three three-wheeled bikes and nine two-wheelers.

Thanks to the grant, students of all abilities are able to try out the bikes.

Hubler now rarely goes a day without riding.

“The students are laughing, and they are happy, which only just adds to the joy of our jobs,” said P.E. teacher Tina Remsnyder.

Remsnyder says a coworker noticed the students enjoyed using the high school’s stationary bikes so he applied for the grant.

The county organization Safe Kids donated about 15 helmets to the school and some of the first-time bike riders had their helmets fitted especially for them.

For Remsnyder, these bikes are a way to get more students out and active. For some of the students, it’s a chance to learn how to ride a bike.

“It’s so rewarding to watch him go from, you know, where you can’t figure out pushing, you know – stop, go, stop, go — and then just to get him moving and it just clicks and having him take off,” said Remsnyder.

Hughesville High School is looking to add more bikes to its fleet in the future.