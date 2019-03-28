× Spring Has Sprung for Garden Centers

FORTY FORT, Pa. — The last time we stopped in at Edward’s Garden Center in Forty Fort, we were checking on the status of a plastic decorative monkey missing from one of the center’s signs.

The business replaced the monkey and is now getting ready for its busiest season.

“We open on March 1 and it’s kind of a slow opening. It’s a time when we start getting inventory in and taking everything out of its sleepiness. It’s winter hibernation,” said owner Ed Kopec.

Kopec and his workers have been preparing his business for the busy gardening season over the past several weeks.

“It’s always enlightening to come back. It’s something to look forward to. Your creativity starts and you start to think about going out into a garden and all the customers coming in, looking for ideas,” said manager Debi Jaskowiec.

Many of the plants the garden center is preparing are their trees and shrubs. The flowers will be here in mid-April.

“It is definitely the calm before the storm. Usually, about the 15th of April, it just breaks loose,” Kopec said.

The center doesn’t only do business with families looking to spruce up their gardens themselves. They also carry supplies for landscapers. The owner says he’s stocked up on everything they’ll need.

“It’s just a good feeling. I get excited. I’ve been doing this over for years and I get an adrenaline rush this time of year. It’s just good to see these opening up and happening again,” Kopec added.

Edward’s Garden Center also doubles as an attraction for families in the warmer months.

The center has lots of entertainment planned for its visitors this year.