Demolition has started at Serafina in Dunmore. A State Police Fire Marshal is back today, he told us they are digging to the basement where firefighters believe the fire started. The cause here is still undetermined. @wnep pic.twitter.com/LAav8BIdnx — Stacy Lange (@stacylange) March 28, 2019

DUNMORE, Pa. -- State police returned on Thursday to a restaurant gutted by flames in Lackawanna County.

Troopers were at Serafina's as demolition began on the building one day after a fire ravaged the business in Dunmore.

Officials say the building is in danger of collapsing and needs to come down.

Investigators are still looking for how the fire started.