GEISINGER MEDICAL CENTER -- A little girl hoping to spread cheer to sick children in our area made a special delivery.

Aly Creasy, age 9, of Hughesville, delivered more than 50 stuffed monkeys to patients at Geisinger

Earlier this month, we told you about Aly's birthday wish to get donations to buy monkeys to comfort children undergoing treatment at Geisinger, just like her stuffed monkey Jack did for her when she was in the hospital.

