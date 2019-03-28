Death Sentence for Sullivan

The death penalty — that is the decision by a jury for a man who admitted killing a teenager and dumping her body in Luzerne County.

Jurors deliberated for three days before making the recommendation Thursday morning for Jacob Sullivan.

Sullivan pleaded guilty last month to first-degree murder, rape, and other charges in the death of 14-year-old Grace Packer.

Sara Packer, Grace’s mother, is scheduled to plead guilty and be sentenced to life in prison for her role in the killing in Bucks County.

Governor Wolf declared a moratorium on the death penalty in Pennsylvania in 2015.

