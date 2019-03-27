× Weissport Police Chief Charged with Child Sex Crimes

WEISSPORT, Pa. –Two men in Carbon County face child sex charges and one of them is a police chief.

Brent Getz, 28, and Gregory Wagner, both of Lehighton, were arraigned Tuesday with rape, indecent assault, and related charges.

Getz is the chief of the Weissport Police Department.

According to court papers, Wagner repeatedly assaulted the child for years, starting when the child was just 4 years old.

Investigators say Getz, who is a friend of Wagner’s, participated in some of the assaults.

Both men are locked up in Carbon County.