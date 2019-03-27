Video Vault: Dunmore Restaurant Featured on Reality Show

Flames leveled a restaurant in Lackawanna County early Wednesday morning.
Crews were called to Serafina Restaurant in Dunmore shortly before 1 a.m.
Before it was Serafina, the place was called the Sport Hill Inn, and before that it was Anna Maria's.
Just a few years back, Anna Maria's was in the national spotlight.
In an effort to boost business, the former owners signed up to take part in a reality show on The Food Network, only it sort of had the opposite effect.
Newswatch 16's Stacy Lange has that story from 2012 in this edition of the Video Vault.
41.416603 -75.606919