Video Vault: Dunmore Restaurant Featured on Reality Show

Posted 7:33 pm, March 27, 2019

Flames leveled a restaurant in Lackawanna County early Wednesday morning.

Crews were called to Serafina Restaurant in Dunmore shortly before 1 a.m.

Before it was Serafina, the place was called the Sport Hill Inn, and before that it was Anna Maria's.

Just a few years back, Anna Maria's was in the national spotlight.

In an effort to boost business, the former owners signed up to take part in a reality show on The Food Network, only it sort of had the opposite effect.

Newswatch 16's Stacy Lange has that story from 2012 in this edition of the Video Vault.

