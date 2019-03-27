This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: Regional Mentored Youth Trout Day & Fly Tying

Coming up this week, we'll head to Schuylkill County for the first of our state's mentored youth trout days.  Sweet Arrow Lake was loaded with young anglers just waiting to hook into the big one.  Plus, we'll visit with a local fly tier and watch as he makes a Japanese beetle come to life right before our eyes.  We've got all that and more, Sunday night at 6:30 only on WNEP.

