Coming up this week, we'll head to Schuylkill County for the first of our state's mentored youth trout days. Sweet Arrow Lake was loaded with young anglers just waiting to hook into the big one. Plus, we'll visit with a local fly tier and watch as he makes a Japanese beetle come to life right before our eyes. We've got all that and more, Sunday night at 6:30 only on WNEP.
This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: Regional Mentored Youth Trout Day & Fly Tying
-
Benner Spring Trout Hatchery
-
Sportsman’s Expo at Lycoming Mall
-
Trout Stocking
-
Benner Spring Trout Identification
-
Crowds Head to ‘Great American Outdoor Show’ in Harrisburg
-
-
The Many Sides of POL
-
Trout Season Opener at Promised Land State Park
-
Butler’s Taxidermy
-
Young Violinist’s Hard Work Pays Off
-
Preparing for Trout Season
-
-
‘Giant’ Donation to Miller Center in Union County
-
Airport Workers Trying to Get by During Longest Government Shutdown in US History
-
Business Owners Wary of Weather Affecting Valentine’s Day Deliveries