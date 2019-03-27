Students Honored for ‘Inspirational Women’ Bookmark Contest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Young boys and girls inspired by women were honored in Lackawanna County on Wednesday.

Lackawanna County Arts and Culture recognized the winners of its annual school bookmark contest at the Lackawanna County Commissioners Conference Room in downtown Scranton Wednesday afternoon.

This year's theme was inspirational women. Students had to write an essay and draw a picture of a woman who inspires them.

There were six winners in all, including Megdelene Churilla from West Scranton Intermediate School. Her inspiration? Our own Stacy Lange.

Magdelene wrote that Stacy's job is important to her because Stacy reports on what's going on all around us.